Ilish For Thought: 'King Of Fish' May Give Durga Puja A Miss

The political crisis and uncertainty in Bangladesh have sparked concerns about the beloved Padma Hilsa potentially missing from Bengali plates this year, especially during the Durga Puja.

Fish lovers in West Bengal have a special affinity for the delectable Padma Hilsa or ilish from the Padma River in Bangladesh. It is renowned for its "superior" taste and is eagerly anticipated by culinary enthusiasts in the state and Bengalis across the country who consider ilish as the "king of fish".

Hilsa, a deep marine fish, migrates to estuaries to spawn in sweet water. Heavy rain during the breeding season enhances the quality of the fish by lowering water salinity, making the ilish even more delectable. It also has a football connection as supporters of East Bengal prefer to eat it on the day of the Kolkata Derby versus Mohun Bagan or after a victory against the archrivals.

The political turmoil threatens to disrupt the cherished tradition of enjoying Padma Hilsa, leaving fish lovers waiting and hoping for a resolution that will allow the fish to grace their tables once more. Uncertainty looms large as the suspension of truck movements at the border has left fish traders on both sides facing losses amounting to several crores of rupees.