Bandhan Bank Extends Ratan Kumar Kesh’s Term As Interim MD & CEO, Effective Oct. 10

Bandhan Bank has approved a term extension for Ratan Kumar Kesh as the interim managing director and chief executive officer of the bank for a period of one month, or until a new MD & CEO takes charge. The bank's board has approved Kesh's term extension as interim MD & CEO, effective Oct. 10, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

The extension of the term of Kesh is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the bank, the lender said in the filing. Kesh is not related to any of the other directors of the bank. Further, he is not debarred or disqualified from holding office of director by virtue of any order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other such authority.

Kesh has over 29 years of experience across industries in leadership roles in multiple domains: operations, technology, transaction banking, product, affluent banking, operations risk, enterprise governance, intelligent automation, digital, Cx and organisation transformation.

He is a B.E (Mechanical Engineering) from NIT, Durgapur, and an MBA from NMIMS. He is also a certified quality engineer with the Quality Council of Indiana, USA, and has completed an advanced leadership course from IIM-A and Strategic Agility from Harvard University.