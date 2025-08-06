Balaji Amines Bets On Capacity Ramp-Up For Rs 3,000 Crore Revenue Goal By FY27
The company’s MD, D Ram Reddy, attributed the Q1FY26 topline decline to the impact of expansion projects at the subsidiary levels.
Speciality Chemicals manufacturer Balaji Amines continues to maintain the revenue target of Rs 3,000 crore by FY27 even as the industry is witnessing a slowdown in demand, Managing Director D Ram Reddy said on Aug. 5.
Speaking to NDTV Profit, Reddy said, “We saw marginal growth last quarter. In this quarter, we’ve recorded an increase in volume. Going forward, we expect to see 10 to 12% volume growth as per our guidance. Despite the hurdles, we have managed to maintain Ebitda margins. If not more, we will at least sustain it. And as I mentioned, Rs 3,000-crore turnover will be achieved by the end of FY27.”
Despite hurdles like Chinese dumping and Donald Trump’s induced tariff volatility, the company’s Q1FY26 margins remained steady, but profit declined. On this, Reddy noted that despite these challenges, the company has seen an uptick in the last couple of months.
“As I said, in the last one to two months, we have seen that the uptick has improved. But again, we have seen some volatility because of this tariff news. And secondly, because of the dumping from China, we have applied for some of the products for anti-dumping. Also, we have learned to deal with whatever is available if we are not getting the benefit of anti-dumping ....And we expect, in the coming quarters, there should be growth,” the MD noted.
He attributed the decline in Q1FY26 topline to the impact of expansion projects at the subsidiary levels. The company expects two of its upcoming plants to support the growth targets, the impact of which will largely be seen from FY27.
On the impact of tariff hikes, he noted that Balaji Amines’ clients have agreed to share the burden. “The day before yesterday, we were talking to some of the customers in the US. They were saying that in this 25 % we are not asking you to compensate for everything. They are also ready to forgo to some extent……and it should be a win-win situation. We may go for some 2-3% reduction from our price and they will also bear whatever the new tariffs have come,” he noted.
In Q1 FY26, the company’s consolidated revenue stood at Rs 358 crore, down 7% from Rs 385 crore in the same period a year ago. Net profit declined to Rs 36.53 crore in Q1FY26, from Rs 445.55 crore in the year-ago period.
Shares of Balaji Amines Ltd. closed 2.66% lower at Rs 1,523.4 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday, while the benchmark Nifty50 ended at 24,649.55, down 0.3%.