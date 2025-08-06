Balaji Amines Bets On Capacity Ramp-Up For Rs 3,000 Crore Revenue Goal By FY27

Speciality Chemicals manufacturer Balaji Amines continues to maintain the revenue target of Rs 3,000 crore by FY27 even as the industry is witnessing a slowdown in demand, Managing Director D Ram Reddy said on Aug. 5.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Reddy said, “We saw marginal growth last quarter. In this quarter, we’ve recorded an increase in volume. Going forward, we expect to see 10 to 12% volume growth as per our guidance. Despite the hurdles, we have managed to maintain Ebitda margins. If not more, we will at least sustain it. And as I mentioned, Rs 3,000-crore turnover will be achieved by the end of FY27.”

Despite hurdles like Chinese dumping and Donald Trump’s induced tariff volatility, the company’s Q1FY26 margins remained steady, but profit declined. On this, Reddy noted that despite these challenges, the company has seen an uptick in the last couple of months.

“As I said, in the last one to two months, we have seen that the uptick has improved. But again, we have seen some volatility because of this tariff news. And secondly, because of the dumping from China, we have applied for some of the products for anti-dumping. Also, we have learned to deal with whatever is available if we are not getting the benefit of anti-dumping ....And we expect, in the coming quarters, there should be growth,” the MD noted.