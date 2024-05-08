Bajaj's Pulsar NS400Z Makes Bid To Stand Out In The 400-cc Market

The 373cc-engine bike is priced at Rs 1,85,000. To put this in perspective, the company's 250cc engine bike goes for Rs 1,50,000.

Other players operating in the segment, such as Hero Motocorp Ltd.'s Harley Davidson X440 S start at Rs 2,79,500.

The price of Bajaj's own Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X—launched last year in collaboration with UK's Triumph Motorcycles— range between Rs 2.3 lakh and Rs 2.6 lakh.

The Pulsar NS400Z is 20% cheaper than the base variant of Bajaj Dominar 400, and roughly 21%/24%/ 7% cheaper than Triumph 400 (sold by Bajaj)/Apache RTR 310 (sold by TVS)/Hero Mavrick 440 (sold by Hero Motocorp). Also, its price is only Rs 35,000 more than Pulsar N250.