Bajaj Auto: New Launches, Exports Boost Could Increase Revenue In FY25

Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s earnings surged by more than a third in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, on the back of higher sales and a richer product mix. While exports lagged, the domestic business more than made up for the shortfall. The company is slated to launch six models in the next few months as it looks to ride the Chetak wave.

Net profit of the Pulsar-maker rose 35.11% over the year-ago period to Rs 1,936 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, on the back of revenue that was up 28.97% at Rs 11,484.68 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated the top line at Rs 11,114 crore and the bottom line of Rs 1,844 crore in the January-March period.