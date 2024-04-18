Bajaj Auto Announces Dividend of Rs 80 Per Share
The dividend is 800% of the face value of Rs 10 per share.
Bajaj Auto Ltd. on Thursday announced a dividend of Rs 80 per share while presenting its fourth-quarter results. The dividends will be paid on July 19, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the annual general meeting of the company.
The dividend is 800% of the face value of Rs 10 per share. The automaker had not announced a dividend since June 30, 2023, when it announced a dividend of Rs 140. The dividend in in 2022 and 2021 was also kept at Rs 140.
Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Key Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 28.97% at Rs 11,484.68 crore (Estimate: Rs 11,114 crore).
Ebitda up 34.35% at Rs 2,306.25 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,187 crore).
Ebitda margin up 81 basis points at 20.08% (Estimate: 19.7%).
Net profit up 35.11% at Rs 1,936 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,844 crore).
Shares of Bajaj Auto closed 1.61% higher at Rs 9,063.15 apiece, compared to a 0.69% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.