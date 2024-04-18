Bajaj Auto Announces Dividend of Rs 80 Per Share

Bajaj Auto Ltd. on Thursday announced a dividend of Rs 80 per share while presenting its fourth-quarter results. The dividends will be paid on July 19, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the annual general meeting of the company.

The dividend is 800% of the face value of Rs 10 per share. The automaker had not announced a dividend since June 30, 2023, when it announced a dividend of Rs 140. The dividend in in 2022 and 2021 was also kept at Rs 140.