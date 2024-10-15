Avaada Energy Secures Rs 597 Crore Refinancing For Solar Projects In Karnataka, Maharashtra

In April, Avaada Energy said it closed a refinancing deal of Rs 4,471 crore with National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development for its four solar projects in Rajasthan. The financing from NaBFID will enable Avaada Energy to prepay existing loans to multiple lenders.

Before that, Avaada Energy secured Rs 315 crore financing from Aseem Infrastructure Finance Ltd. for a captive solar project in Karnataka. Aseem Infrastructure Finance is an IFC (Infrastructure Finance Company) established with the aim of playing a transformative role in the growth of Indian infrastructure debt financing, according to a company statement.

Avaada Group has planned an ambitious Rs 2.5 lakh-crore investments in various green energy businesses, with a vision to become a sand-to-molecule company by 2031, Founder and Chairman Vineet Mittal said.

The renewable energy focused group is setting up 11GW of renewable generation capacity by 2026 and 30 GW by 2030. The company has an operational capacity of 5 GW and another 23 GW is under various stages of construction.