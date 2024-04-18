Avaada Energy Inks Rs 4,471 Crore Refinancing Pact For Four Solar Projects

Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group, said, "We have achieved a major milestone by refinancing four of our largest operating assets in Rajasthan. These assets have been operational for approximately two years. This is one of the largest transactions ever conducted in India's renewable energy market and allows us to pay off existing lenders and welcome NaBFID as the new single lender." Avaada Group has been engaged in renewable energy generation, solar PV manufacturing, development of green fuels such as green ammonia, green methanol and sustainable aviation fuel, and providing energy storage solutions.