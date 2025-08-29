Auto Sales To Hit One-Year Low In August As GST Rate Cut Buzz Slows Demand

The Great Indian Consumption season is starting on a muted note with few looking to buy two-wheelers and four-wheelers due to hopes of an upcoming GST rate cut announcement. Auto makers have pushed sales through dealers but are finding it tough to lure customers who are in a wait and watch mode.

India's consumption cycle kicks off in August with Independence Day, followed by a series of regional and national festivals. The festive season begins in South India with Onam, moves to the West with Ganesh Chaturthi, and continues with Dussehra and Durga Puja, Diwali, and concludes with Christmas and New Year.

Companies start pushing inventory from July to early August in anticipation of the festive sales. However, this year the sales have been muted after the Prime Minister announced the next set of GST reforms in his Aug. 15 speech and that paused buying of goods that are at 12% and 28% GST slabs.