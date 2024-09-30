Auto Sales Preview: Pre-Festive Inventory Build Up To Boost Sales In September

Auto sales may have gotten a boost in September, with brokerages expecting automakers to remain active on expectations of higher sales during the ongoing festival period. The festival season, which started with Onam earlier this month and ends with Bhai Dooj in November, contributes significantly to the automakers' annual sales.

Some automakers may show stellar growth on an annualised basis, while players in the tractor industry might have seen a meaningful shift sequentially. However, demand weakness, exacerbated by the inauspicious Shraddh period that began on Sept. 17 versus Sept. 29 last year, continues to weigh on sentiments. This factor would have led to lower retail sales, but pre-festive inventory buildup will have a positive effect on wholesales. Hence, despite one negative Shraddha factor, a positive inventory factor will drive sales growth for these players.

Since this is the last month before the festive season, don't assume that companies across sectors will be building up inventory. Instead, expect wholesale volumes to significantly outpace retail sales.