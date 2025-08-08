AU Small Finance Bank: From Jaipur To Mumbai's BKC, This Small-Town Lender Will Soon Be A Full Bank

On a muggy September evening in 2007, AU Financiers (India) Ltd founder Sanjay Agarwal came to Mumbai's Nariman Point. He had a meeting with Motilal Oswal Private Equity's Vishal Tulsiyan to discuss a potential investment opportunity.

Tulsiyan had already told his bankers that he had no interest in the business because his mandate from the owners was to find companies with a revenue of Rs 10 crore at least. The 11-year old AU Financiers at that time had a revenue of just under Rs 2 crore. Still, Tulsiyan decided to speak with Agarwal as a courtesy.

Agarwal had set up a small vehicle financing company in Jaipur, Rajasthan and was looking to expand. Son of an engineer, 37 year-old Agarwal, was then a first generation entrepreneur and a certified chartered accountant. He had managed to catch the fancy of small business owners in the state. The company was so very popular in Rajasthan that people simply referred to it as "Financiers".

In a public speech he delivered at the Motilal Oswal Business Impact Conference in 2019, Agarwal revealed that taking a flight was very rare and it was not clear where one is supposed to go from the gate. "My legs used to shake every time I went to the airport," Agarwal said.

Over the course of his meeting which lasted past midnight, Agarwal successfully sold the AU Financiers story to Tulsiyan. Eventually in March 2008, Motilal Oswal's private equity wing invested in the company.

Soon after the investment, AU Financiers faced its first ever existential crisis. In September 2008, the world was grappling with the global financial crisis which germinated in the US, but hurt everyone everywhere.

Agarwal had previously said that he had received cautionary messages from Reserve Bank of India that his business model was too risky and that he had to cut down.

Agarwal went back to Motilal and sought a further Rs 10 crore cheque and some amount of trust in his tenacity. What germinated as a small regional non-bank lender, transitioned to a small finance bank in 2017 and has now received the regulator's stamp of approval to spread its wings further.

On Thursday, the RBI extended its in-principle approval to AU Small Finance Bank to transition to a universal bank.

“We have been irrationally rewarded in our journey,” Agarwal told reporters on Friday at a press event after getting the in-principle nod.