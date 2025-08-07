AU Small Finance Bank Gets RBI's In-Principle Nod To Become Universal Bank

AU Small Finance Bank has received the Reserve Bank of India's in-principle nod to operate as a universal lender.

The regulator announced this in a press release on its website on Thursday. The approval was granted under RBI's process for small finance banks to graduate to universal bank status.

The process is "subject to the SFB’s fulfilling minimum paid-up capital/ net worth requirement as applicable to Universal Banks, satisfactory track record of performance as an SFB for a minimum period of five years and RBI’s due diligence exercise."

This is the first universal bank nod since April 2014, when Bandhan Bank first got the approval. Since then, the regulator has approved only small finance bank licenses. Centrum Financial Services and BharatPe had last acquired Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank in 2021, to create Unity Small Finance Bank.

AU Small Finance Bank first applied for a universal bank license to the RBI in July 2024.

The lender reported a net profit of Rs 581 crore in the quarter ended June 30, up 16% year-on-year. Net interest income rose 6% year-on-year to Rs 2,045 crore.

The bank's total advances were at Rs 1.11 lakh crore, up 23% from last year, while its deposits rose 31% to Rs 1.27 lakh crore.