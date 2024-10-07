Ashok Leyland Wins India’s Largest Order For Electric Trucks At Rs 150 Crore

Ashok Leyland Ltd. has won India’s largest order for electric trucks amid a government initiative to electrify cargo transport in the country.

The Chennai-based truckmaker will supply 180 electric trucks to Billion Electric Mobility Pvt., an e-mobility-as-a-service platform of the company that operates ChargeZone EV charging stations. The deal, valued at Rs 150 crore, will see Ashok Leyland deliver its 14- and 19-tonne BOSS electric trucks and a 55-tonne electric tractor by the fourth quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

“Ashok Leyland is proud of its partnership with BillionE Group as we commence delivery of our electric trucks and tractors,” said Chief Executive Officer Shenu Agarwal, in a statement on Monday. “We remain committed in pushing the boundaries of innovation to lead the shift to green mobility…”

While EV manufacturing is limited at the moment, Ashok Leyland plans to set up a separate assembly line at its Hosur plant to build electric trucks. The new facility will come onstream by early next year with an initial production capacity of 5,000 units/year.

The EV overdrive by a traditional truckmaker is noteworthy, for it follows the government’s PM E-Drive scheme to subsidise electric vehicles in the world’s third largest automotive industry. A special emphasis has been laid on electrifying commercial vehicles, which are almost entirely dependent on diesel powertrains.

Ashok Leyland said its electric truck is “within striking distance” of achieving price parity with diesel trucks, in terms of total cost of ownership.

“The objective is not to reduce costs but achieve cost parity with diesel trucks,” an Ashok Leyland executive said during a media scrum on Monday. “The good news is EV costs are coming down, batteries are becoming cheaper…In fact, we are now within striking distance of parity with diesel trucks, or even cheaper.”