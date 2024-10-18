Ashneer Grover Withdraws Plea On Oppression And Mismanagement Against BharatPe

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and former managing director of BharatPe, withdrew his plea from the National Company Law Tribunal, in which he had alleged oppressive conduct and mismanagement by the board of the fintech firm.

The withdrawal of the plea from the NCLT's Delhi bench came after Grover reached a settlement with the company on Sept. 30, 2024.

A copy of the settlement agreement was also placed before the NCLT by the counsel appearing for Grover, who had filed an application for withdrawal of the petition.

"... during the pendency of the said petition, parties have arrived with settlement and also executed the settlement agreement dated September 30, 2024, a copy of which is placed on record and in view of the settlement applicant (who ispPetitioner in the main company petition) has sought liberty to withdraw the company petition," the NCLT order dated Oct. 14, noted.