Arkade Developers Targets 25% CAGR For Current Fiscal On Sustained Demand

Mumbai-based Arkade Developers Ltd. is targeting a 25% compound annual growth rate based on strong demand and pre-sales, according to the real estate company's Chairman and Managing Director Amit Jain.

The real estate company, which got listed on the stock exchanges late in September, has reported a more than fourfold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 30.21 crore for the quarter ending June 2024. The company had posted a Rs 6.57 crore profit in the year-ago period.

In the April-June period of the current financial year, total income of the company doubled to Rs 125.51 crore compared to that of the corresponding period of FY24 that stood at Rs 62.01 crore.

Jain told NDTV Profit that the second quarter revenues are also set to increase, indicating a continuous demand for residential premises in Mumbai.

“There is a constant demand for new homes. So that is reflected in the revenues, pre-sales and collections. Around 25% is what we are targeting as CAGR," he said.