Arkade Developers Shares Debut At 37% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Arkade Developers Ltd. listed on the BSE on Tuesday at Rs 175.90 apiece, a premium of 37.4% over its issue price of Rs 128 per share. On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 175 per share, marking a premium of 36.7%.

The Mumbai-based realty player's maiden issue consisted completely of a fresh issue of 3.2 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 410 crore. The issue was subscribed 106.83 times on the third and final day, led by demand from institutional investors.

Proceeds from the issue will be used to finance the costs to be incurred in the development of ongoing projects. Part of the proceeds will also be used for acquisitions of yet-to-be-identified land for real estate projects and general corporate purposes.