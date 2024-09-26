Arkade Developers Eyes Rs 1,000 Crore In Pre-Sales This Fiscal

Arkade Developers Ltd., which recently got listed on the bourses, is targeting Rs 1,000 crore pre-sales in FY25, according to the company’s Chairman and Managing Director Amit Jain.

“This year we are looking at a Rs 1,000 crore pre-sale, and on a year-on-year basis, we intend to target a CAGR of 25–30%,” Jain told NDTV Profit.

Shares of Arkade Developers listed on the BSE and NSE at a premium of 37.4% and 36.7% over the offer price.

The company floated its IPO to raise Rs 410 crore through a fresh issue. Jain said that Rs 250 crore from the funds will go towards funding for approval of Arkade’s projects.

“The objects of this IPO are broadly of two categories. One is to suffice funds for approval of three of our ongoing projects and the second main object is towards payment of fresh lands to be acquired for development,” he said.

The funds will be used for securing pending approvals for Arkade Nest, Arkade Pearl, and Arkade Eden.