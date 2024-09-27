Apollo Hospitals Dilutes Holding In Arm As Advent International Picks Up Stake

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. said on Friday that its shareholding in its subsidiary Apollo HealthCo Ltd. had been diluted as an affiliate of private equity major Advent International has picked up a stake in the company.

The affiliate, Rasmeli Investment, has been allotted 14.85 crore class A and 9.9 crore partly paid-up class B shares of AHL. Consequent to this allotment, the shareholding of Apollo Hospitals in AHL has diluted from 94.9% to approximately 78.8%, according to an exchange filing.

The development comes five months after Apollo Hospitals announced that AHL has secured an investment of Rs 2,475 crore from Rasmeli, as part of the plan to merge the company with the Hyderabad-based Keimed Pvt.