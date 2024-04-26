Apollo HealthCo Secures Rs 2,475 Crore Investment From Advent International In Major Deal

Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy said in a statement on Friday, "Our mission has been to deliver high-quality healthcare to all Indians at an affordable cost and with a high degree of reliability and trust. Apollo 24/7 has delivered on this promise and reached over 33 million Indians in a short span of time."

He added, "With Advent (International) investment and the merger of Keimed, the combined entity will be one of the leading retail health companies."

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Managing Director Suneeta Reddy said, "We have incubated and grown Apollo 24/7 and are pleased that a marquee investor like Advent has recognised its inherent value and potential. The merger of Keimed is a significant step in the integration of the comprehensive supply chain. The combined entity will deliver Rs 25,000 crore of revenue in three years with 7-8% Ebitda."

Advent India Head and Managing Partner Shweta Jalan said, "The investment (by Advent International) demonstrates its commitment to investing in the fast-growing healthcare sector in India. We cannot wait to partner with the Apollo franchise, a household brand built with 40-plus years of hard work by the Reddy family. Leveraging our deep understanding of the industry in India and globally, we are looking forward to helping accelerate this journey."

Veda Corporate Advisors were the financial advisors for the transactions.