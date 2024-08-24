Piyush Goyal's Comments On E-Commerce Platforms Were On Monopoly, Says Anupam Mittal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's criticism of e-commerce platforms was not against Indian or foreign companies, but rather on monopolistic companies, according to Anupam Mittal, founder of People Group and Shaadi.com.

Monopoly is taking away jobs from citizens, which has been happening in America as well, the angel investor told NDTV Profit.

Mittal shared concerns over monopolistic practices by companies like Google, Amazon, and Apple, which are driving small companies out of work and stifling Indian businesses, according to him.

"More than 80% profits made in digital space have gone to Google, Amazon, Apple and India companies are left with merely 15-20%."

This imposes restrictive policies on local entrepreneurs, Mittal said. He praised Goyal's focus on predatory pricing and said that he has "hit the right cords".

Mittal hopes Indian markets will attract more domestic unicorns in the future.

"Indian markets were not deep and wide enough, but now that they are demonstrating momentum and robustness, they (unicorns) are coming back. I hope our markets remain strong," he said.