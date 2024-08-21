Amazon's Rs 6,000-Crore Loss Smells Like Predatory Pricing, Says Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday questioned Amazon's Rs 6,000-crore losses in India and hinted there were predatory pricing policies at the e-commerce platform and the trickle-down impact of this on small retailers.

"If you make Rs 6,000 crore loss in one year, does that not smell like predatory pricing to any of you?" Goyal said, referring to Amazon, during the launch of report on e-commerce and employment by Pahle India Foundation in New Delhi.

Further, Goyal questioned the nature of Amazon's investment. "When Amazon says it's going to invest a billion dollars in the country, we forget the underlying story that the billion dollars is not coming in for any great service or any great investment to support the Indian economy. They made a billion dollars loss in their balance sheet and they have to fill in that loss," he said.

Amazon is deploying loopholes to operate as a consumer e-commerce platform, despite not being legally allowed to do so, Goyal said.

"They're an e-commerce platform. They're not allowed to do B2C. The e-commerce platform, legally, cannot do business-to-consumer. They create entities where Indians contribute to making these entities, sadly. Then they get caught so they start closing those entities, that's part two of the story," he said.

"But they only re-route all the business through an entity to show that it is B2B, but reality is all of you buy on these platforms. How do you buy? B2C is not allowed, how are they doing it? Should this not be a matter of concern for all of us?"