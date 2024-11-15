Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications Gets Fraud Notice From Canara Bank For Loan Misuse

Canara Bank has issued a notice to declare the loan account of Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications Ltd. as "fraud", alleging extensive misuse of funds.

The notice, dated Oct. 28 and disclosed to stock exchanges on Friday, mentions the issues in using loans worth Rs 1,050 crore, sanctioned as credit facilities for the telecom company.

The loans, which included term loans, guarantees, and letters of credit, were classified as non-performing assets on March 9, 2017, after RCOM defaulted on repayments and breached the terms of the sanction.

After these defaults, Ericsson India Pvt. initiated insolvency proceedings against RCom.

A forensic audit conducted by BDO India Ltd., completed on Oct. 15, 2020, revealed discrepancies in how the funds were utilised.

According to the audit, RCOM and its subsidiaries—Reliance Telecom Ltd. and Reliance Infratel Ltd.—had collectively received loans amounting to Rs 31,580 crore from various banks. Of this amount, Rs 13,667.73 crore was used to repay loans and financial obligations to other banks, while Rs 12,692.31 crore was transferred to related and connected parties.