Ambuja Cements Completes Acquisition Of Grinding Unit In Tamil Nadu

The asset, with 61 acres of land, will help access the southern market with the coastal movement of clinker from Gujarat, according to Citi Research. "It also has a long-term fly-ash supply agreement," the research firm said in an April 15 note.

Ambuja Cements will leverage its coastal footprint and state-of-the-art marine infrastructure and equipment, ensuring that the best-quality products are delivered.

"This acquisition provides access to the southern market customers with an opportunity to experience and instill their trust in one of the most iconic and trusted brands—Ambuja Cement," the filing said.

The limited availability of limestone in Tamil Nadu also presents a unique competitive advantage, with the coastal movement of clinker from the Sanghipuram plant ensuring cost-efficient operations, it said.