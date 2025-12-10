Amazon Plans To Invest Over Rs 3 Lakh Crore In India Through 2030

Amazon said on Wednesday that plans to invest more than $35 billion (Rs 3.14 lakh crore across its India businesses by 2030, adding to nearly $40 billion already invested since 2010.

The move came a day after Microsoft's commitment of investing Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the county.

Amazon said the planned investment will focus on business expansion and three priorities: AI-led digitisation, export growth and job creation, according to a statement released on the sidelines of Smbhav Summit in New Delhi.

The investment marks a long-term commitment to India’s digital economy and manufacturing base. It links capital spending to exports, technology adoption and employment at a time when the government is pushing domestic production and digitisation.

Amazon has invested in employee compensation and the development of physical and digital infrastructure, including fulfilment centres, transport networks, data centres, digital payments systems and technology platforms.

The investments have helped digitise more than 12 million small businesses and enabled over $20 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports from India, according to an economic impact report by Keystone Strategy, that was released at the sixth edition of the summit.

The report also said Amazon supported about 2.8 million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs across industries in 2024.