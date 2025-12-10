Amazon Plans To Invest Over Rs 3 Lakh Crore In India Through 2030
The announcement came a day after Microsoft committed that it will invest Rs 1.5 lakh crore over the next four years to help build AI infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities in India.
Amazon said on Wednesday that plans to invest more than $35 billion (Rs 3.14 lakh crore across its India businesses by 2030, adding to nearly $40 billion already invested since 2010.
The move came a day after Microsoft's commitment of investing Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the county.
Amazon said the planned investment will focus on business expansion and three priorities: AI-led digitisation, export growth and job creation, according to a statement released on the sidelines of Smbhav Summit in New Delhi.
The investment marks a long-term commitment to India’s digital economy and manufacturing base. It links capital spending to exports, technology adoption and employment at a time when the government is pushing domestic production and digitisation.
Amazon has invested in employee compensation and the development of physical and digital infrastructure, including fulfilment centres, transport networks, data centres, digital payments systems and technology platforms.
The investments have helped digitise more than 12 million small businesses and enabled over $20 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports from India, according to an economic impact report by Keystone Strategy, that was released at the sixth edition of the summit.
The report also said Amazon supported about 2.8 million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs across industries in 2024.
Jobs And Expansion
Amazon said it plans to support an additional one million job opportunities by 2030. These will include direct, indirect, induced and seasonal roles created through business growth and the expansion of fulfilment and delivery networks.
The company said the expansion would also support related industries such as packaging, manufacturing and transportation.
Amit Agarwal, senior vice president for emerging markets at Amazon, said: “We are humbled to have been a part of India’s digital transformation journey over the past 15 years, with Amazon’s growth in India perfectly aligned with the vision of an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.”
He said Amazon would continue investing in infrastructure, jobs and exports, adding: “Looking ahead, we’re excited to continue being a catalyst for India’s growth, as we democratize access to AI for millions of Indians, create 1 million job opportunities, and quadruple cumulative ecommerce exports enabled to $80 billion by 2030.”
Exports Push
Amazon Global Selling has completed 10 years of operations in India. During this period, Amazon-enabled exports from India crossed $20 billion. The company said it now aims to increase cumulative ecommerce exports to $80 billion by 2030.
To support this target, Amazon launched a manufacturing-focused programme called “Accelerate Exports”. The initiative aims to connect digital sellers with manufacturers and help manufacturers sell globally through ecommerce.
As part of the programme, Amazon said it would hold onboarding drives in more than 10 manufacturing clusters, including Tirupur, Kanpur and Surat. The company also announced a partnership with the Apparel Export Promotion Council of India to scale the programme nationwide.
AI Focus
Amazon said AI will be central to its India plans. By 2030, the company aims to provide AI tools to 15 million small businesses and improve shopping experiences for hundreds of millions of customers.
It also said it plans to offer AI education and career exposure to four million government school students through curriculum support, hands-on learning, technology tours and teacher training. The company said this effort aligns with the National Education Policy 2020.