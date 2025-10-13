Alliance Air’s Fixed Airfare Scheme Unveiled By Aviation Minister — Here's How It Works

Under this scheme, Alliance Air will offer a single, fixed fare that remains constant regardless of the booking date, even on the day of departure, the statement said.

The initiative will be implemented on a pilot basis from Oct. 13 to Dec. 31, 2025 across select routes, to evaluate its operational feasibility and passenger response.

"The static fare system eliminates uncertainty and stress associated with fluctuating airfares, ensuring predictability of costs, even for last-minute bookings," the aviation minister added.

According to the August DGCA monthly traffic numbers, Alliance Air flew a total of 37,000 passengers in the reporting month and held a 0.3% share of the 1.29 crore passengers flown by all domestic carriers that month.

The airline had clocked a load factor of 68.7% while its OTP was the lowest among the five airlines - IndiGo, Akasa, Air India Group and SpiceJet--at 55% during August 2025, as per DGCA data.