Airfare To Increase As Diwali Travel Picks Up — Profit Exclusive

If you're planning to catch a flight this Diwali, then be ready to shell out more money from your pocket. As per data provided by ixigo & EaseMyTrip (EMT), air travel demand has surged by 60-70%, which has resulted in higher airfare especially on metro routes. Airfares in the run-up to Diwali 2025 have risen sharply as compared to last year.

Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip exclusively told NDTV Profit that, on major domestic routes, ticket prices are up by more than 50% year-on-year, reflecting strong travel demand.

He said, "Key routes from Hyderabad experienced particularly steep spikes, with fares to Jaipur increasing from Rs 6,500 to Rs 12,000 and to Delhi rising from Rs 4,000–7,000 to around Rs 7,000–12,000. This contrasts with the Diwali season in 2024, when average airfares on many domestic routes had declined by 20–30%."