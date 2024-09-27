NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAlembic Pharma Gets EIR From FDA For Panelav Facility
ADVERTISEMENT

Alembic Pharma Gets EIR From FDA For Panelav Facility

The FDA issues an EIR to a company when an inspection is satisfactorily closed.

27 Sep 2024, 08:41 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The EIR was issued post the last inspection of the oral solid formulation facility conducted between July 17 to 26.</p><p>Image for representation (Source: Freepik)</p></div>
The EIR was issued post the last inspection of the oral solid formulation facility conducted between July 17 to 26.

Image for representation (Source: Freepik)

Alembic Pharma Ltd. has received an establishment inspection report from the US Food and Drug Administration for its facility in Panelav, Gujarat. The EIR was issued post the last inspection of the oral solid formulation facility conducted between July 17 and July 26, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The FDA issues an EIR to a company when an inspection is satisfactorily closed.

Earlier in the day, the company received final approval from the FDA for its generic version of Paliperidone extended-release tablets, used to treat schizophrenia. The approved strengths are 1.5 mg, 3 mg, 6 mg, and 9 mg, and the product is therapeutically equivalent to Janssen's Invega.

Shares of Alembic Pharma closed 0.08% lower at Rs 1,194.85 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.14% decline in the benchmark Nifty. The share price has risen 57.38% in the last 12 months and 57.34% on a year-to-date basis.

ALSO READ

Aurobindo Pharma's New Injectable Facility Recieves USFDA Approval For First Product
Opinion
Aurobindo Pharma's New Injectable Facility Recieves USFDA Approval For First Product
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT