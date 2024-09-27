Alembic Pharma Gets USFDA Approval For Generic Paliperidone Tablets

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAlembic Pharma Gets USFDA Approval For Generic Paliperidone Tablets
27 Sep 2024, 05:21 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Colourful pills. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Colourful pills. (Source: Unsplash)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd has received final approval from the US FDA for its generic version of Paliperidone extended-release tablets, used to treat schizophrenia.

The approved strengths are 1.5 mg, 3 mg, 6 mg, and 9 mg, and the product is therapeutically equivalent to Janssen's Invega.

Paliperidone is also indicated for schizoaffective disorder. According to IQVIA data, the market size for these tablets is estimated at $48 million for the 12 months ending June 2024.

Alembic now has a total of 215 ANDA approvals from the USFDA, including 187 final and 28 tentative approvals.

(With Inputs From PTI.)d

