Airtel, Nokia Sign Multi-Billion-Dollar Deal To Expand 5G Network In India

Nokia on Wednesday has secured a multi-year, multi-billion contract extension from Indian telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd. to deploy 4G and 5G network equipment across key cities and states in India, according to a joint statement by both the companies.

Under the agreement, Nokia will deploy equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, baseband units, the companies said in a statement, adding that the deployment aims to enhance Airtel's 5G capacity and coverage. Nokia will also modernise Airtel's existing 4G network with multiband radios and baseband equipment that are compatible with 5G.

The companies, however, did not disclose the exact amount transacted in the deal.

“This strategic partnership with Nokia will future proof our network infrastructure and provide customers with unparalleled user experience,” Airtel’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director Gopal Vittal said in a statement.