Aircraft, Funding Hurdles Alleged Reasons For Al Hind Air’s Take-Off Delay

Al Hind Air’s long-awaited entry into India’s aviation market is facing fresh turbulence. The airline, which received its no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in December 2025, is struggling to move to the next regulatory stage due to delays in aircraft acquisition and financing, according to a report by The Financial Express.

Sources cited in the report said Al Hind Air has been scouting for aircraft for several months, with an initial plan to start operations with three ATR 72 turboprop aircraft and eventually scale up its fleet to seven.

The airline has been exploring the purchase of pre-owned ATRs that are four to five years old, a strategy aimed at lowering acquisition costs compared to new aircraft deliveries.