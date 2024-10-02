Air Travel Demand Spikes Up To 20% In Cities Hosting Live Events: Yatra's Bharatt Malik

The demand for air travel has surged by 15-20% in cities hosting live events and other similar experiences, according to Bharatt Malik, senior vice president - air and hotel business of Yatra Online Ltd.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Malik said that people are looking for a more premium experience in travel, highlighted by a strong demand for five-star accommodation.

“As far as the travel demand goes, it has increased by 15-20% in cities where the live events are happening," he said, adding that such cities include New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

"We are seeing a similar trend in our booking pattern as well. Not just for flight, but for hotels also. Five stars have no inventory available, and three stars and above are running at 5x at the moment,”