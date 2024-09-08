Yatra Aims To Ace MICE Business Post Globe Travels' Acquisition

Yatra Online Ltd. is targeting to become a market leader in the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions business following its acquisition of Globe Travels, according to the company’s Chief Executive Officer Dhruv Shringi.

Yatra Online, on Sept. 3, had announced the acquisition of a 100% stake in Globe All India Services Ltd. from Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd., in a cash deal worth Rs 128 crore.

The acquisition, expected to be completed this quarter, will add 350 corporate clients to Yatra’s existing clientele.

“The acquisition is going to be fairly synergistic because Globe has two main businesses—one is business travel and the other is MICE," Shringi told NDTV Profit, adding, "MICE is a highly profitable segment and is growing in double digits.”

“With that backdrop, the combination of Globe Travels along with Yatra’s own business travel segment will create a very strong market leader in the country when it comes to business travel and MICE,” he added.