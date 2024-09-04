Air India Starts Construction Of Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul Facility In Bengaluru

Air India started the construction of a mega maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in Bengaluru on Wednesday with an investment of Rs 1,400 crore. Once completed, the MRO is expected to generate over 1,200 new job opportunities for skilled aviation engineers in India and support over 200 small and medium enterprises in Karnataka through an enhanced supply chain.

The MRO facility, being built on a 35-acre land parcel at the Kempegowda International Airport, will become an important hub for Air India group airlines' aircraft maintenance operations in the region as it modernises its fleet and expands its global operations, the company said in a release.

The MRO will also support Air India's plans to make Bengaluru one of its key hubs, boosting direct connectivity to global destinations. The upcoming MRO will feature a mega hangar to accommodate wide-body and narrow-body aircraft under a single roof for base maintenance. The facility's capacity will be further expanded to include additional hangars for servicing more aircraft, including a paint hangar.