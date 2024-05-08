Air India Express Union Raises Concerns Over Remuneration, Policies Under Tata Ownership

The Air India Express Employees Union has voiced growing concerns within the company, encompassing issues such as remuneration, hiring practices, and the termination of numerous employees. This comes particularly following the airline's privatisation and acquisition by the Tata Group.

In a letter dated last month addressed to Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, the union conveyed apprehensions regarding the implementation of standard operating procedures and policies, which have led to discontent among the workforce.

This is a developing story...