AIESL's Aircraft Technicians Call Off Strike Scheduled For April 23

AI Engineering Services Ltd.'s aircraft technicians have called off their strike scheduled for April 23, according to a copy of the official notice reviewed by NDTV Profit. The strike has been called off after AIESL's management held bilateral discussions with the technicians' union in Nagpur on April 12, the settlement notice stated. From the management's side, the discussions were spearheaded by the head of HR.

After the negotiations, a settlement was reached according to which the management agreed to revise technicians' pay, to amend the new Service Level Agreement, and also worked towards their career progression demands.

The revision in pay will be applicable from the April salary, subject to execution and submission of the new Service Level Agreement, and the career progression will be implemented within a period of two months from May 2024.

The new settlement conditions would come into effect for four years, from the date of signing, the notice said.