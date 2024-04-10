Air India Operations Impact: What The AIESL Aircraft Technicians' Strike Is All About

Aircraft technicians of the state-run All India Engineering Services Ltd. have called for a strike, casting some doubts over Air India's flight operations. The strike, called for on April 23, is due to "multiple unresolved issues" and "continued neglect" by the AIESL management, according to a notice issued on April 8.

The notice reasserted that a failure to address technicians' grievances would lead to a strike and a possible disruption of operations. The fixed-term employees of engineering cadre were unhappy on several fronts related to inadequate pay and promotions, said Prashant Kumar, a signatory of the letter.

"Our salary revision is overdue, promotions are not happening and there are so many other concerns that the management has not addressed, despite promising after our last strike," he said. The previous strike was held on March 15, 2022.

As this information started spreading, an understanding was formed— after the Vistara crisis, Air India's operations may be disrupted.