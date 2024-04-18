Swiggy Expands Q-Commerce Slate With Instamart-Mall Merger

Swiggy has integrated its online retail platform, Swiggy Mall, with its quick-commerce arm, Instamart, in an attempt to broaden its instant delivery offerings ahead of a planned initial public offering. Swiggy Mall was the food delivery giant's foray into broader e-commerce, taking on the likes of Paytm, Amazon and Flipkart, though much smaller in scale, with Swiggy operationalising it only in parts of Bengaluru.

Customers will now be able to buy products across over 35 categories, such as sports goods, footwear, clothing, electronics, electric appliances, toys and stationery, Swiggy said, adding that this will help them tap consumers that "are showing an increasing predilection to purchase products other than groceries and staples from Swiggy Instamart."

This direct integration would mean that Swiggy's retail e-commerce presence would be scaled to more than 25 cities where Instamart is already present in the next few months. Brands such as HP, Croma, Realme, Puma, Enamor and La Opala will now be available on Instamart, according to Swiggy.

The expansion comes in line with other Q-commerce players, such as Blinkit and Zepto, increasing their offerings in an attempt to bag higher-margin products and increase gross merchandise volume on their platforms. Blinkit has expanded to provide electronics such as Apple products and PlayStations, while Zepto is also bullish on its Cafe offering, diversifying beyond plain groceries.