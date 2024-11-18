After Royal Enfield, Hero MotoCorp Confirms Electric Motorcycle Launch

The Splendor maker has said that It is also expanding its EV scooter portfolio. It is currently selling two models and expects to add more variants to other price segments before the end of this calendar year. The company is also expecting a slew of launches in the next six months for different segments and price range.

This will help the company compete better with its legacy peers TVS Motor who sells the I-Qube and Bajaj Auto with its Chetak brand.

They affirmed in their conference call that the EV business has started showing improvement with increase in the market share. Hero has sold 11,600 units in the festive season and now commands a 10% market share in 10 cities. They are seeing huge growth in regions like Kolkata, Cuttack and Bhilwara with 20% market share. While the regions like Delhi and Patna saw 10% growth during the festive season.

The company expects that electric vehicle contribution will improve with the launch of new products and has made an investment of Rs 175 crore in the EV business.

It has seen steady state growth in its market share and now commands 5.2% market share in electric two-wheeler segment. The EV 2-wheeler space has seen intense competition with Ola Electric losing market share to legacy players.