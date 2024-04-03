Aditya Birla Fashion Demerger: Analysts Tread Carefully But Investors Optimistic

Dhruv Bajaj, an analyst took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) explaining the rationale behind the demerger plans and the financial needs of two business plans.

While Madura Fashion is expected to boast a robust balance sheet and return on equity due to its omni-channel sales strategy, Pantaloons, with its multi-brand outlets, requires substantial capital for growth, Bajaj explained in a thread post on X.

Louis Phillippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, and Peter England are the four lifestyle brands that make up Madura Fashion. Other brands include American Eagle and Forever 21, Reebok and Van Heusen. The planned demerging company collectively contributed to approximately 60% of consolidated revenue and 75% of consolidated segment Ebitda, boasting a margin of 15.6% in the first nine months of FY24.