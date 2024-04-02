Stock Of The Day: Aditya Birla Fashion's Demerger With Madura Fashion—Analyst Views, Key Levels

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.'s board has proposed a vertical demerger plan for its Madura Fashion & Lifestyle business as a separate listed entity.

After the demerger, ABFRL will raise growth capital within 12 months to infuse strength into its balance sheet, positioning itself well to pursue the large growth opportunity that lies ahead of it, the company said in an exchange filing.

After receiving the necessary approval, the demerger will be implemented through a National Company Law Tribunal scheme of arrangement. All the shareholders of ABFRL will receive identical shareholding in the newly formed entity, the filing said.

Shares of ABFRL surged 15% on Tuesday, compared to a flat NSE Nifty 50. The stock has, however, fallen 7.88% in one month and 6.29% over the year.