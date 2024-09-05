ADIA-Backed India Fund To Seek $4 Billion for Infrastructure

The firm underwent a rough patch with its biggest shareholder the Indian government over resource allocation and direction, Bloomberg earlier reported. It searched for a new leader after its previous chief prematurely stepped down in 2022, and brought on board infrastructure veteran Sanjiv Aggarwal in February to lead the firm, which manages more than $4.9 billion of assets.

Spokespeople for NIIF and the finance ministry didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Other NIIF backers include heavyweights Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, AustralianSuper and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte. Indian lenders HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. are also investors. NIIF expects to collect more capital as co-investment commitments from its backers in this fundraise, according to one of the people familiar.