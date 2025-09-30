Additional 5–8% Tariffs If No Deal Inked: Trump Warns Pharma Companies

US President Donald Trump has warned drugmakers of an additional 5% to 8% tariffs if they fail to enter into a deal with the government.

Trump, last week, announced 100% tariff on all patented pharmaceutical imports to the US. However, those drugmakers who setup manufacturing plants in the country would be spared. The levies are to come into effect from Wednesday, Oct. 1.

On Tuesday, Pfizer Inc. inked a deal with Trump's government to cut the prices of its drugs distributed through the Medicaid program. The company has also committed to invest $70 billion to push on research and development, and ensure domestic manufacturing over the next few years.

In exchange, the pharmaceutical major has received a three-year grace period the tariffs.