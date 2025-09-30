Pfizer Gets Three-Year Reprieve From Trump Tariffs

Pfizer Inc. has secured a three-year reprieve from the tariffs on pharmaceutical imports imposed by US President Donald Trump.

The relief comes as Pfizer entered into a pact with the Trump administration, which will result in the company slashing prices of drugs distributed via the US Medicaid programme, President Donald Trump said in a briefing at the White House.

According to Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla, the three-year grace period from tariffs on pharmaceuticals would lower some of its drug prices.

In addition, the company will sell some drugs at a 50% average discount on a direct-to-consumer website called TrumpRx. The website allows Americans to pay cash for drugs at discounted rates negotiated by the government.

Pfizer, as part of the deal, will offer across-the-board reductions on drug prices for Americans enrolled in the Medicaid insurance program, Trump said.