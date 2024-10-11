Adani Green Energy's Sales Rise 20%, Capacity Grows 34% In First Half Of FY25

Adani Green Energy stock rose as much as 1.49% during the day. It was trading 0.04% lower at Rs 1,779.85 apiece, compared to a 0.09% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:40 a.m.

It has risen 84.88% in the last 12 months and 11.33% year-to-date. The relative strength index was at 38.97.

Of the four analysts tracking Adani Green Energy, three have a 'buy' rating on the stock and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 12%.