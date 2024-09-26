TotalEnergies Acquires 50% Stake In Adani Green Energy Subsidiary For $444 Million

French multinational TotalEnergies SE on Thursday acquired a 50% stake in an Adani Green Energy Ltd. subsidiary for $444 million. Adani Renewable Energy Sixty Four Ltd. had entered into a joint venture with TotalEnergies Renewables Singapore Pte.

Following the joint venture agreement, both Adani Green and TotalEnergies now hold equal ownership in Adani Renewable Energy Sixty Four, according to an exchange filing.

As part of the deal, TotalEnergies has acquired a 50% stake in AGEL’s solar projects located in Gujarat's Khavda.

The new JV will house a 1,150-MW alternative current portfolio, which will comprise a mix of operational and under-execution solar assets, with a blend of both merchant-based and power-purchase agreement-based projects, the company said.