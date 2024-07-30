ACC Remains Good Buy, To Benefit From Adani Group's Cost-Saving, Says Citi

ACC Ltd. remains a good buy despite lower than expected first-quarter results as the Adani group focuses on cost-saving efforts, according to Citi Research.

The brokerage maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock and a target price of Rs 3,000 apiece, implying an upside of 14.9% from previous day's close.

ACC Ltd.'s revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 exceeded analysts' estimates.

The Adani Group-owned cement manufacturer reported Rs 5,155 crore in revenue for the three quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated it at Rs 5,088.7 crore.