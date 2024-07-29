ACC Q1 Results: Revenue At Rs 5,155 Crore, Beats Estimates
ACC Ltd.'s revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 surpassed analysts' estimates.
The Adani Group-owned cement manufacturer's revenue for the quarter-ended June was reported at Rs 5,155 crore, according to an exchange filing. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had forecast it at Rs 5,088.7 crore.
ACC Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.89% to Rs 5,155 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,088.7 crore).
Ebitda down 11.9% to Rs 679 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 863.9 crore).
Margin at 13.2% versus 14.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 17%).
Net profit down 22.5% to Rs 361 crore.
Sales Volume
Total sales volume (cement and clinker) saw 8.5% year-on-year growth to 10.2 million tonne in Q1 FY25. This was the highest-ever volume the company has done in the last five years.
Sales volume for ready mix concrete saw a 10% annual decline to 0.68 million cubic meters.
Growth Outlook
According to the company's press release, the Indian cement industry is likely to grow by 7% to 9% in FY25.
The growth would be on the back of the Rs 11.11 lakh crore outlay for infrastructure projects allotted in Union budget FY25, which represents 3.4% of GDP. All these measures are expected to bring buoyancy to cement demand, the management said.
Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd., an Adani Group company.