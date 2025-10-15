$13 Billion To $1 Trillion: OpenAI To Turbo Charge Spending In Five-Year Span
With 70% of this revenue being made from subscription to ChatGPT from people paying $20 per month for the service. Only 5% of ChatGPT users are paying subscribers.
OpenAI has come up with a five-year plan to fund its commitment to spend $1 trillion into AI infrastructure expansion, according to a Financial Times report on Wednesday. The company is currently making $13 billion a year.
This infrastructure expansion will involve improving its computing power, its Stargate network of data centres spanning the length of the US and on upcoming technology projects.
OpenAI's five-year plan will consist of objectives such as becoming a computing supplier for other AI companies via its Stargate data centre network.
Other avenues include providing video generation services via its Sora app, online advertisement, consumer hardware, such as the AI device that Altman is developing with Jony Ive, one of the architects of Apple's sleek, minimalist design aesthetic.
The firm also has other spending commitments that it needs to finance such as the deals that it inked with Oracle, Nvidia, Broadcom and AMD for 26 gigawatts of computing power.
Which would mean that in the current scenario if its revenue remains stagnant the AI giant would be able to spend $130 billion in the next decade, assuming the revenue would not be utilised for other essential business functions.
This falls far behind the $1 trillion mark and the company will have to rely on properly executing the five year plan it has formulated to follow through with its commitment.
The company is also experimenting with a direct messaging feature by testing group chat and DMs in the beta version of the android iteration of their ChatGPT app, titled 'Calpico' and 'Calpico Rooms' respectively.
The firm had already rolled out DM features for its Sora app for the iPhone.