$13 Billion To $1 Trillion: OpenAI To Turbo Charge Spending In Five-Year Span

OpenAI has come up with a five-year plan to fund its commitment to spend $1 trillion into AI infrastructure expansion, according to a Financial Times report on Wednesday. The company is currently making $13 billion a year.

This infrastructure expansion will involve improving its computing power, its Stargate network of data centres spanning the length of the US and on upcoming technology projects.

With 70% of this revenue being made from subscription to ChatGPT from people paying $20 per month for the service. Only 5% of ChatGPT users are paying subscribers.

OpenAI's five-year plan will consist of objectives such as becoming a computing supplier for other AI companies via its Stargate data centre network.

Other avenues include providing video generation services via its Sora app, online advertisement, consumer hardware, such as the AI device that Altman is developing with Jony Ive, one of the architects of Apple's sleek, minimalist design aesthetic.