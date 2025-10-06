Sam Altman And Jony Ive Struggle With Their Answer To Apple's Siri, Face Design Difficulties

Siri is Apple's AI assistant which users can interact with to obtain information and execute functions in a matter of moments.

“The concept is that you should have a friend who’s a computer who isn’t your weird AI girlfriend," a source told Financial Times.

Siri's default voice was female and it was often stereotyped as an 'AI girlfriend' due to it becoming a trope in popular media of people engaging in romantic interactions with the AI.

Incidentally, the voice and mannerisms of the AI is what the duo seems to be agonising over the most. It was also unable to figure out when to interact with the user and when to conclude its interactions.

The device is meant to be "on" 24/7 instead of only being activated via voice commands like Amazon's Alexa or Siri, where it will collect information throughout the day to refine itself. But this feature also opens the pandora's box of privacy problems that come from a device that can always track its surroundings and listen in all the time.