Union Budget 2024 Live Streaming: How To Watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget Speech Live?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Thursday present the Modi 2.0 government's last Budget before the general elections.

Peppered with political innuendos, her sixth straight Budget may present a political document with a snapshot of the Modi government's triumphs over the last 10 years and pointers to how it wants to take the country forward, news agency PTI reported.

The Budget she will present is technically a vote on account and popularly termed an interim Budget as it seeks Parliament's nod for a grant in advance to meet the central government's essential expenditure for the first four months of the new fiscal year that starts in April.

A new government elected after the April/May general elections will present the full Budget, likely in July.