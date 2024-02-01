Union Budget 2024 Live Streaming: How To Watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget Speech Live?
The budget is likely to contain a mix of measures for the economy and electorally significant segments like farmers and women.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Thursday present the Modi 2.0 government's last Budget before the general elections.
Peppered with political innuendos, her sixth straight Budget may present a political document with a snapshot of the Modi government's triumphs over the last 10 years and pointers to how it wants to take the country forward, news agency PTI reported.
The Budget she will present is technically a vote on account and popularly termed an interim Budget as it seeks Parliament's nod for a grant in advance to meet the central government's essential expenditure for the first four months of the new fiscal year that starts in April.
A new government elected after the April/May general elections will present the full Budget, likely in July.
Interim Budget 2024 Speech Start Time
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech in the Lok Sabha will start at 11 AM.
Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Speech Live Telecast
Viewers can watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech live on Sansad TV and NDTV Profit channel.
Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Speech Live Streaming
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech will be live streamed on NDTV Profit YouTube channel. Watch it here:
Like the previous three full Union Budgets, Interim Union Budget 2024 will also be delivered in paperless form.
How To Read The Interim Budget 2024?
All the Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution, will be available on the “Union Budget Mobile App” for hassle-free access to Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience.
It is bilingual (English & Hindi) and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. The App can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in).
The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Union Finance Minister in Parliament.